CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to 700 block of 14th Street between Morris and Coleman Wednesday night after reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed that a detached garage was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and are monitoring hot spots.

According to neighbors, the flames were very visible in the area.

Fire investigators remain on the scene to find the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported from the fire.

