CORPUS CHRISTI, Paraguay — Corpus Christi firefighters said they were lucky they were able to keep a fire at an abandoned house from spreading to nearby homes Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Nogales Street near Greenwood and SPID. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene they found the home, which had been left vacant for some time, fully engulfed in flames.

"For us, abandoned buildings like these, something that is well engulfed, we made it a two-alarm fire not really because of the intensity but because of the heat," said Tony Perez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. "On hot days like this we have to be real cautious of our firefighters and because of the gear and everything we're wearing."

Fortunately, no one was injured. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

