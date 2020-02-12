Corpus Christi Fire Department teams up with local church to host recruitment event

CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said recruitment meetings like this one help ensure that everyone has an opportunity to become a first responder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are one of those people who rush toward an emergency to help someone in need, you might just make the cut for the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

On Tuesday, the CCFD held a recruitment meeting for those who are thinking about joining the fire academy. It was held at Brooks AME Church on North Port Avenue, where Reverend Adam Carrington opened this house of worship for another type of community outreach.

"I've been trying to find my passion. A career. And this seemed like the perfect opportunity," Adam Galicia said.

"A little discipline doesn't hurt anyone, and that's what I want," Giovanna Barrios said.

Barrios is currently attending school at Del Mar College to become a paramedic. She also wants to become a firefighter.

"I want a challenge, and if I can pass through it, I want to be that one person other females can look up to," Barrios said.

"20-percent of our next class are female, and so we are very happy to increase the number of our female applicants that we have," Rocha said. "As well as three African-Americans that are going to be a part of our group."

Rocha credits his outreach partnership with the reverend for not only helping increase the department's employement numbers, but also with it's diversity.

"I met with Chief Rocha and he brought to my attention he wanted to diversify the fire department," Carrington said. "I said, 'Chief, I think I might be able to help you with that.'"

The application process for the academy is pretty simple. There are only three basic requirements.

You have to be a U.S. citizen.

You have to be a high school graduate.

You have to be between the ages of 19-35.

While you are a member of the fire department going through the academy class, you are being paid $40,000 a year for you to study to become a firefighter and paramedic. The deadline to apply is Jan.15, 2021.

