Corpus Christi Fire Department warns of illegal use of fireworks during holidays

Fireworks aren't the only thing to keep in mind, law enforcement is already warning against celebratory gunfire for the new year as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With 2021 coming to a close Coastal Bend residents will be ringing in the new year one firework at a time.

However some might not be aware of the rules pertaining to those annual festive firecrackers. According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department, popping fireworks within City limits is illegal. Fourth of July and New Year's Eve are the two busiest days for firefighters, and they anticipate that they will be responding to numerous calls.

According to Fire Chief Robert Rocha safety is the departments top priority when dealing with fireworks.

"We want to make sure when you are using fireworks in a safe and legal manner outside of the City limits of Corpus Christi and into the County, that you do so using the manufacturer's recommendation on the safe usage of the fireworks," Rocha said. "But we do want to remind people that it is illegal to discharge fireworks within the City limits of Corpus Christi."

Fireworks aren't the only thing to keep in mind, law enforcement is already warning against celebratory gunfire for the new year as well. The act itself is not only dangerous, but can be costly for the person responsible. Discharging a firearm within the City limits can carry a fine up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.