Corpus Christi Fire Department welcomes latest class of cadets

Made up of 31 men and one woman, the cadets look to serve their community and excel in a very demanding academy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday was a good day to be a firefighter and even better for 32 of the city's newest EMS cadets.

The class starts the cadets training as paramedics at the Corpus Christi Fire Department training division on the Del Mar West Campus. Made up of 31 men and one woman, the cadets look to serve their community and excel in a very demanding academy.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha said that once they graduate from the academy they'll go on to replace some firefighters who are retiring this year.

"Today is a big day with the start of a new academy class," Rocha said. But I'm happy to say that the City of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Fire Department is currently taking applications."

For more information on how to become a firefighter trainee click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.