Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning

The sale we be located at the Corpus Christi Firefighters Association Hall located at 6014 Ayers Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Firefighters 14th annual CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning.

The organization sells t-shirts to raise money for local non-profits as well as firefighters and their families who are battling cancer.

This year, the design features a military green color with pink cancer awareness symbols. Sales will start around 11 a.m. but the line is expected to be filled sooner than that.

There will be 5,000 shirts available.

Residents can pick either a long or short sleeve shirt. The sale we be located at the Corpus Christi Firefighters Association Hall located at 6014 Ayers Street.

The Corpus Christi Firefighters C.A.R.E. Campaign kicks off its 14th year in designing and selling cancer awareness... Posted by CC Firefighters CARE on Thursday, August 25, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.