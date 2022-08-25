Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Firefighters 14th annual CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning.
The organization sells t-shirts to raise money for local non-profits as well as firefighters and their families who are battling cancer.
This year, the design features a military green color with pink cancer awareness symbols. Sales will start around 11 a.m. but the line is expected to be filled sooner than that.
There will be 5,000 shirts available.
Residents can pick either a long or short sleeve shirt. The sale we be located at the Corpus Christi Firefighters Association Hall located at 6014 Ayers Street.
