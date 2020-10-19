Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE to sell limited number of 2020 shirts, masks

For the first time, masks will be available for purchase, as well as the popular shirts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The non-profit Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE (Cancer Awareness Relief Effort) announced today they will have a limited number of shirts, and this year, masks, for sale.

The popular shirts sell-out yearly. This is the first year that masks will be available.

Preorders or online orders will not be accepted this year, the post said. Shirts and masks must be picked up at the Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association Union Hall at 6014 Ayers St.

There will only be adult sizes this year. Small to x-large shirts will be $15 and 2XL-4XL will be $20. Masks will be $10.