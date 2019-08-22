CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the Interstate 37 and Rand Morgan block just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a fire.

A motorist on their way home from work was passing by and saw the flames burning out of control and made the call to emergency crews.

The high winds were blowing thick billows of smoke across the busy freeway.

The road was shut down while crews were battling the fire.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire.

