CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Firefighters Bryan Sayles and David Torres received the 'Life-Saving Medal Thursday for their actions back in June.

In June, the Treyway Terrace Apartments near Holly caught fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, a 12-year-old boy ran up to them and said his seven-year-old brother was still inside.

Sayles and Torres ran into the building searched through zero-visibility smoke and found the young boy in a second-floor bedroom unconscious.

The little boy is currently back home after spending weeks in the hospital.

