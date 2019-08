CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the Funtrackers on the 9600 block of SPID just before 8 p.m. Friday after reports of people got stuck on a roller coaster.

Firefighters are at the scene and are currently taking people off one by one. 3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Currently, no one was hurt by the roller coaster.

