Corpus Chrsiti (Kiii News) — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire Sunday morning at the Cactus Motel, which is located on the 5400 block of Leopard Street in Corpus Christi.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m.

Fire investigators believe the fire started with a lit cigarette under the mattress. The flames spread to the unit's roof, but the fire was quickly contained by fire crews.

A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this point.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

