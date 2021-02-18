Corpus Christi firefighters respond to fire that destroyed home on Topeka Street

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the family with a place to stay.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi couple is fortunate to be alive Thursday after their home was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. along Topeka Street near Alameda and Texan Trail. Corpus Christi Fire Department crews rushed to the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home.

The residents were able to get out of the home along with their pets thanks to smoke detectors.

"Those types of things, in these incidents, make all of the difference between this being a property damage and something that could actually cause injury or kill somebody," CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser said.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire, but officials said it started in the attic.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the family with a place to stay.

