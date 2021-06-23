Corpus Christi firework stand prepares for Fourth of July

Miguel Trejo and his family have been selling fireworks for 11 years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fourth of July is only two weeks away which typically means barbecue, the beach, family fun and of course fireworks. The Trejo family has been selling fireworks in the Coastal Bend for 11 years and Thursday their stand will be open ready for customers to stop by and get everything they need for the holiday weekend.

“I have my wife and my two boys and then we’ve also had, we started with family then friends,” said Miguel Trejo.

Miguel Trejo is a dad, husband, coach, teacher, and he also sells fireworks.

11 years ago, before his son was born and before becoming a teacher and coach - he began selling fireworks here in the Coastal Bend.

“I didn’t have my bachelor’s degree yet I was not a teacher yet, so I had to go to school, so I needed supplement income,” said Trejo.

Trejo says ever since then him and his family continued selling fireworks.

“We enjoyed it and after when we really didn’t need the income at that point, but since I was a teacher I was always off during this time, during the winter break, during fourth of July so I might as well make some extra money while I’m here,” said Trejo.

Trejo and his family bring smiles to other families while also enjoying time with each other.

“It’s nice to be able to spend time with them we watch movies, sometimes we’ll play games, someone makes a run to get food and we’re just there together,” said Trejo.

And everyone in the family is an expert when it comes to fireworks.

“9 canisters it has 84 shells and 124 breakers and for an easier way my dad used to do like get all the canisters and put the shells inside then tape the pieces together and light them all at once,” said son Sebastian Trejo.

Trejo says they enjoy seeing the fireworks they sell light up the sky, but they always remind everyone to be cautious.

“Be careful with the stuff don’t let the kids do it by themselves, know what you’re working with and we also let them know are we gonna work with sparklers are we gonna work with artillery shells, knowing how to use it,” said Trejo.

Fire Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County ESD Number 2 says Fourth of July is one of their busiest nights and reminds residents to not pop fireworks within city limits.

“A lot of times people get careless and the fireworks end up in the sand dunes which start large fires and take a lot of resources to put out,” said Scott.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.