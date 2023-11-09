Corpus Christi first responders gather to honor 9/11 heroes, reflect on duty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Remembrance took place right here at home as first responders within the city gathered at Sherill Veterans Memorial Park for the 22nd annual 9/11 ceremony.
First responders came together to remember the fallen heroes of the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center. 3NEWS caught up with Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Brandon Wade who said it's important to remember the significance of it all.
"There was many lives to be saved that day and they knew that. and those firefighters went in the building, they climbed those stairs to help people get out and that's the significance of it," he said. "It tells the story of what we're suppose to do and how we're supposed to be once we pin that badge on."
Wade said that it's important to remember the magnitude of your duty as a first responder because you are always serving your nation.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.