Corpus Christi first responders gather to honor 9/11 heroes, reflect on duty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Remembrance took place right here at home as first responders within the city gathered at Sherill Veterans Memorial Park for the 22nd annual 9/11 ceremony.

First responders came together to remember the fallen heroes of the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center. 3NEWS caught up with Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Brandon Wade who said it's important to remember the significance of it all.

"There was many lives to be saved that day and they knew that. and those firefighters went in the building, they climbed those stairs to help people get out and that's the significance of it," he said. "It tells the story of what we're suppose to do and how we're supposed to be once we pin that badge on."

Wade said that it's important to remember the magnitude of your duty as a first responder because you are always serving your nation.

