Corpus Christi first responders remember, honor 9/11 victims in tribute video

The usual, in-person 9/11 tribute has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone who can remember knows where they were the moment the towers fell. It was a devastating day for the entire country, and especially difficult on first responders across the nation.

This year, after COVID-19 caused them to cancel their normal in-person tribute, the Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department and Port of Corpus Christi Police made a video to honor the victims of that tragic day.

CCPD posted the video to their Facebook account and said:

"Every anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, we pay tribute to the first responders that gave their own lives attempting to save others on that day.

Due to the pandemic, we are not able to hold a commemorative event on the 20th anniversary of the attack.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department have come together to create a video, as our way of paying tribute to those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice."

