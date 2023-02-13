Corpus Christi florists say flower arrangements might be more costly this year

Although there are hundreds of orders being placed. There's one bouquet more popular than the rest and harder to acquire -- red roses.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on buying gifts on Valentine's Day for that special person, then there are some things to keep in mind -- especially if you're buying flowers.

The day before Valentine's Day is when phones at The Flower Bucket start ringing off the hook.

Flower Bucket's Amy Ward said that the establishment has been busy prepping while taking last minute orders.

"The last week for sure, but the last 48 hours has been insane," she said.

Although there are hundreds of orders being placed. There's one bouquet more popular than the rest -- red roses.

Latoya Rodriguez with the Rose Soiree said that the COVID-19 pandemic still has an impact on the way they do business.

"Farms went out of business, some of my favorite flower growing farms, so this year, it's harder to get flowers. Flowers cost more," Rodriguez said.

Even if the price tag is higher than usual, Ward asks that residents continue to support small business.

"Buy local, don't go to the big wire services because you don't know what your going to get. At least with local you know who your going to," she said.

Rodriguez said that flowers are a popular year-round item and that buyers should be aware of that before they attempt to purchase them.

"I just ask them to be very flexible, consider picking up, consider early ordering next time," she said.

The Flower Bucket told 3NEWS that if residents order online by midnight Monday, they will offer free shipping.

