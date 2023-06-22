Corpus Christi food truck owners try to stay cool as they feel the heat

Some food trucks told 3NEWS that they were opening until 5 p.m. due to the extreme heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another day of feel like temperatures in the triple digits has some food vendors working up a sweat.

Not everyone can escape the oven like temperatures, especially those who work in the food industry.

Some food trucks told 3NEWS that they weren't opening until 5 p.m. due to the extreme heat.

Monica Mendieta owns The Latin Calzone food truck. She said that after a certain point, being near the grill in the summer time can be a steep task.

"It does feel like it's a hundred plus degrees in here," she said.

Mendieta started her food truck six months ago. She said that getting into the business can be difficult.

"It's hard you know this is a hard business to get into. You know you never realize it until you get into it," she said.

If things weren't already hot enough, Mendieta's generator broke down on Sunday -- which made running her food truck more difficult.

"It stopped working on me, it was like 1 p.m., super hot," she said.

Mendieta was able to get a new generator in order to stay cool.

"Thankfully Rick Santana from 'The Most Comida' food truck he had had just swung by to come buy food from me. And he was helping me out, trying to figure out what was wrong with it. And he was saying his overheated just the day before," she said.

The advice she's received from other food truck owners is what helps her to keep pushing forward during this extreme heat.

If residents are interested in trying Mendieta's food, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!