Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The 3rd Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest 2018 starts today.

The festival celebrates food trucks from around South Texas.

There will be over 40 vendors at the event, activities for children, and a stage for live music.

The festival starts at noon and ends at midnight.

