City of Corpus Christi plans to give away free sand bags

The city will be giving free sand bags to residents to prepare for hurricane season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of the hurricane season, the city of Corpus Christi will be partnering with military volunteers from the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station to offer residents free pre-filled sand bags. The city will host two events. The end time for event may change if all sands bags have been distributed.

The first event will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waldron Field (3746 Waldron Road) and the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

The second event will take place on Sunday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West Guth Park (9700 Up River Rd) and the City Service Center on Civitan (5352 Ayers).

Residents that plan to attend the event will only be allowed to receive a maximum of seven free sand bags. Drivers are asked to have a clear area in their trunk or bed of their vehicle to be able to store the sand bags. All drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles while sand bags are being loaded.

