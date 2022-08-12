Tips, tricks to help your Christmas tree last through the holidays

With proper care and maintenance, Wyatt Page with Gill Garden Center and Landscape Co said Christmas trees can last well into the new year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If residents prefer a real Christmas tree over an artificial one -- then there are a few things to know to make sure your tree doesn't become a safety hazard.

Residents have already begun to decorate their trees in the most extravagate of holiday assortments. When completed, the trees can be a beautiful sight -- but if not properly taken care of -- can become a major fire risk.

While residents love them for their polished and festive look, real Christmas trees require a few more steps to keep them properly maintained. The one step shoppers tend to overlook the most -- getting it in water as soon as possible.

"At the beginning trees drink more. That first week I always recommend checking it everyday, after that the tree is real hydrated, you can back off two to three days," said Wyatt Page with Gill Garden Center and Landscape Company.

Page adds that getting your tree in water can mean all the difference in its longevity. At Gill's, the trees are already soaking up buckets of water and are misted every two hours. Shoppers are advised that time is of the essence when first purchasing your tree.

"Making sure its got a fresh cut and its in water within ten minutes. If you fresh cut it and its out of water for 15-20 minutes the sap can seal the bottom again," said Page.

"A mistake we see happen is people get their tree cut right at the lot and they have a 10-15 minute drive home and by the time you get your stand on, you get water in that sap seal has already made its way," Page said. "So when you get home if you can cut off just a quarter of an inch off the bottom, or if you don't have a saw, sometimes you can use the butt end of a screw driver and just kind of scar up the bottom and break that sap seal."

Another factor that Page said plays a crucial role in Christmas tree maintenance is placement.

"Make sure they are not by a blowing A/C or heat vent because that moving air can dry them out. So you can close that vent if its up and also avoid a bright sunny hot window," Page said.

He said to keep the tree away from an open or burning flame such as a fire place and candles, but also away from space heaters.

With proper care and maintenance Page said Christmas trees can last well into the following year.

"I have heard stories of people keeping a tree into February and I have heard one all the way into March before," Page said.

