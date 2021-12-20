Corpus Christi gas prices trending down

Prices are down 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 295 stations in Corpus Christi. Gas prices in Corpus Christi are 18.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand 86.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

"With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013,"said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Corpus Christi is priced at $2.60 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 a gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 a gallon today. The national average is down 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.09 a gallon higher than a year ago.