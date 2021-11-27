Corpus Christi goes 'Loca for Local' in Small Business Saturday event

Even with windy and rainy weather, Coastal Bend natives made their way to support small business.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small Business Saturday is a day aimed at supporting small businesses, and a lot of small businesses came together downtown Saturday afternoon for the ‘Loca for Local’ market.

The event started first with six vendors and has quickly grown. Despite the cold and a little bit of rain, the event was full of people supporting lots of local businesses.

"We wanted to create a safe space for vendors that are strictly online or just doing pop up markets,” Elena Flores, organizer of the event, said.

“We wanted to invite other vendors that are locally or also from different parts of the U.S. to come sell their products that they make and have this exclusive market in Corpus Christi.”

Flores said the event has continued to grow in popularity and they're going to continue keeping this event a tradition here in Corpus Christi.

