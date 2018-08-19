CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Local businesses and clubs are teaming up to support students in need in the Coastal Bend.

The Corpus Christi Sokol Gym is set to team up with the CC Force Volleyball Club, Luevanos Baseball and JStyles & Cuts to offer supplies and a haircut to these students.

The event aims to prepare students in need for a successful school year. Organizers and volunteers will be handing out supplies until they are gone. However, JStyles & Cuts will continue to collect supplies at their location to hand out at a later date.

The Sokol Gym is located at 5502 Kostoryz Road and JStyles is 5425 Kostoryz Road if you would like to donate new and unused school supplies.

