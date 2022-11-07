x
Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients set to appear in court

Dr. Juan Villarreal will go to trial this October, facing 14-charges of sexual assault.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to get his day in court.

He was arrested in December of 2019 after several women came forward saying the Calallen OB-GYN had assaulted them.

Villarreal's Attorney, Ron Borroso said the allegations stem from pelvic examinations the doctor would perform.

