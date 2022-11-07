Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients set to appear in court

Dr. Juan Villarreal will go to trial this October, facing 14-charges of sexual assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to get his day in court.

Dr. Juan Villarreal will go to trial this October, facing 14-charges of sexual assault.

He was arrested in December of 2019 after several women came forward saying the Calallen OB-GYN had assaulted them.

Villarreal's Attorney, Ron Borroso said the allegations stem from pelvic examinations the doctor would perform.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.