Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients set to appear in court

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to get his day in court.
Dr. Juan Villarreal will go to trial this October, facing 14-charges of sexual assault.
He was arrested in December of 2019 after several women came forward saying the Calallen OB-GYN had assaulted them.
Villarreal's Attorney, Ron Borroso said the allegations stem from pelvic examinations the doctor would perform.
