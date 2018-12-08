CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — According to local officials, Corpus Christi ranks third in the state when it comes to truancy rates and children out past their curfew.

In attempts to stop the growing number, a conference was held on Saturday to educate students, parents and educators on the repercussions and effects of skipping class or staying out late.

The city's Municipal Court Juvenile Case Managers hosted the conference; they are the individuals who process youth who are truant or break curfew. Their goal was to prevent more students from skipping school or staying out later than they should, through community engagement and awareness.

"We have to find preventive measures that will help these students, that's the reason for this program this morning to hopefully reach the parents and the students," said Thelma Rodriguez, Nueces County Justice of the Peace 2-2.

The officials went over parental obligations and laws which relate to the issues. They wanted to make parents aware that they too can get in trouble for failing to take responsibility.

