CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An increase in flu cases in Nueces County has prompted the Corpus Christi Health Department to offer some free flu vaccines to residents.

According to the Health Department, 200 doses will be available free of charge, Wednesday until Jan. 17.

The doses will be available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Health Department on Horne Road.

After the free doses are given out, the clinic will provide vaccines for a reduced rate of $10.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

