Corpus Christi Health Department receives Novavax vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Health Department received their shipment of the Novavax vaccine about a week ago for the public.

The vaccine has a unique formulation with 'traditional technology' that is used only for people who have not been vaccinated yet. This traditional technology is also in the Hepatitis B shot that most of us have received.

Interim Assistant Health Director Dr. Kim Onufrak said, so far, only one person has gotten the Novavax shot.

"The report was, it was because it was closer to nature, so it is for those who are wanting something more natural," Dr. Onufrak explained. "Not that the other three vaccines that we have aren't natural, it is newer technology and people were unsure of it, but we did see how well it worked."

Dr. Onufrak hopes more people warm up to the vaccine and roll up their sleeves. Novavax is available at the Health District and all of their vaccine distribution sites.

For more information about vaccine distribution and locations, visit the Nueces County Public Health District's website here.

