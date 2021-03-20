Corpus Christi Heart Ball goes virtual

The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Here's how you can join.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's Corpus Christi Heart Ball is virtual instead of in person, but the goal of the event does not change.

The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association that helps fund research for cardiovascular disease.

The virtual event is Saturday, March 20 at 6:00 p.m. And will run until 7:30.

While it may have a different feel this year the group will focus on COVID-19 and hypertension and the cardiovascular complications that go along with it.

“This year we're having it virtually and we're still having and auction still raising a lot of money and still gonna have a good time in the safety of our own homes so that we can all celebrate together,” said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Travis Taylor.

Meteorologist Alan Holt is the virtual emcee of this event. If you'd like to participate, click here.

