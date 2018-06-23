Veg Fest took place in Hertiage Park where people could embark on a vegan adventure from trying different foods to learning about vegan health benefits.

That's why Sonny Rodriguez helped make this event possible.

"I always tell my friends if they care about the environment, if they care about their health or if they care about the animals well-being they should definitely consider going vegan," Rodriguez said.

But for some it's hard to imagine a tasty world without dairy or meat, and that's where Joseph Geeseman came into play.

He set up a cooking demonstration to show people that it's possible to eat scrumptious food and still be vegan.

"You can basically take anything from a normal standard American diet and convert it to a vegan dish that is just as delicious," Geeseman said. And he wasn't always vegan.

Geeseman made the diet switch three years ago for health reasons and says his wellness started improving quickly.

"In three weeks my blood pressure dropped from 140 over 90 to 115 over 65 and after six weeks my cholesterol dropped from 250 to 150," he said.

Not everyone is ready to commit to veganism, but for some just attending the festival was an eye-opening experience.

"Maybe about eating more vegetables and less meat or maybe less factory processed meat or when people are eating dairy maybe eating cleaning sources of it," Kathy Westergren, attendee said.

Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.

