Annual holiday tree lighting in Corpus Christi going virtual this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Tree Lighting at Water's Edge with HEB is a holiday tradition in Corpus Christi, but it is going to look a little different this year.

Usually, people will gather downtown to see the lighting in person, but out of an abundance of caution, the lighting of the tree will happen virtually this year.

"This tree lighting is going to be virtual. There won't be any in person public attendance," Alyssa Barrera Mason with the Downtown Management District said. "It will be on our social media account and hopefully on our news channels. 6:00 to 6:30 on November 27th."

Mayor Joe McComb held a press conference today to announce the change.

The lighting will be streamed on the Downtown Management District's Facebook page here.

