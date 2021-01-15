Corpus Christi honors MLK Jr. with Day of Service, live chat with original Freedom Rider

The Museum of Science and History will have a live MLK Jr. speech reenactment -- a chance for new generations to experience the power of a movement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was one of the most dramatic lines of the 20th century.

“I have a dream.”

Spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the summer of 1963, those words captivated the largest crowd ever gathered before on the Washington Mall, and echoed through a country deeply divided.

Over the next few days, Americans will again reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. King.

On Saturday, at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, will be a chance for new generations to experience the power of a movement, and previous generations to be reminded of its importance.

The Museum will have a live presentation happening throughout the day, featuring an MLK Historical Reenactor. In order to encourage as many as possible to be a part of the experience, they are also offering half-price admission.

On Monday, MLK Day will be observed.

In years past, it has been marked by a downtown March and church service – something that has, understandably, had to change this time around.

Still, everyone is invited to a virtual event at Noon on Zoom. There, you will be joined by Author, Historian and Filmmaker Loki Mulholland and his mother, Joan, an original Freedom Rider.

You may register by following this link: http://bitly.ws/b9rI

Although it has been a federal holiday for years, it was in 2020 that the City of Corpus Christi first recognized MLK Day by closing city offices and encouraging a day of service.

Then, as now, it is to be viewed not a day “off,” but as a day “on.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.