Corpus Christi Hooks become 'Blue Ghosts' this weekend, hold batting practice on USS Lexington

Baseballs will be launched into Corpus Christi Bay this weekend from USS Lexington as the Hooks take batting practice on the ship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — USS Lexington and the Corpus Christi Hooks have teamed up for another unforgettable Memorial Day weekend to honor those we have lost in the name of freedom.

The baseball team will become the Blue Ghosts for the holiday weekend, complete with redesigned jerseys and caps.

If you buy a ticket to a game over the weekend, you can take your ticket to USS Lexington and get $3 off entry to the museum. A museum ticket will also get you the same discount on a Hooks tickets.

Then, Saturday at 11 a.m., the Hooks will have batting practice on The Blue Ghost, launching baseballs into Corpus Christi Bay from the ship's deck. (Don't worry, all baseballs are recovered from the water.)

Everyone is invited and the price of admission is a ticket to the entire USS Lexington Museum:

$18.95 - Adult

$16.95 - Seniors/Youth

$14.95 - Military

$13.95 - Children

Want some Blue Ghost merch to wear to the museum? You can find that here.

While you are at the museum, check out the special Poppy Exhibit, which encourages visitors to learn about Memorial Day and the more than 600,000 lives lost since World War I. The red poppy flower is an international symbol of remembrance.

The interactive wall can be viewed until June 7.

