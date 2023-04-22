CC Hooks game disrupted by nearby crane on fire

Flatiron Dragados told 3NEWS that they are working on getting the fire under control.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple fans have reported that they heard a loud bang followed by a fire at tonight's hooks game at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi fire department said the fire started on a crane by the Harbor Bridge Crews monitored the situation until the fire was under control.

Fire Battalion told 3NEWS that there was a cable failure near the crane which caused it to fail leading to the fire.

One woman who was attending the CC Hooks game was transported to a nearby hospital. However, we cannot confirm it was related to the incident at this time.

Battalion Chief explained that the woman is in stable condition.

