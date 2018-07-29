CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Some lucky kids got to spend the day with the Corpus Christi Hooks during their batting practice at Whataburger Field

It was part of the first-ever CASA batting practice, where the team spent some one-on-one time with foster children from CASA of the Coastal Bend.

The goal for the event was for the kids to have some fun and take their mind off of whatever hardships they may be facing.

"The Hooks were excited to be able to get their players involved and get these children in foster care an opportunity to have some one on one time with professional baseball players," said Samantha Stenplinger, the recruiting manager at CASA of the Coastal Bend. "Some of these kids have never played baseball before, so this is a really exciting opportunity for them."

The Hooks are also having CASA night on Aug. 9 and some of the proceeds will go back to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

