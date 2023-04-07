x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi Hooks postpone Fridays game due to inclement weather

Saturdays game will be played as a single- admission doubleheader, said the Corpus Christi Hook's social media accounts.
Credit: KIII
Credit Olvia Rook - Corpus Christi Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks posted to social media Friday to let the community know that they'll be postponing Fridays game due to inclement weather. 

Saturdays game will be played as a single admissions doubleheader, with both games having seven innings, said the Corpus Christi Hook's social media pages.

The baseball team also said that fans will have their tickets credited for any remaining home games during the 2023 regular season based on availability.

For residents worried about the short-sleeve hoodie giveaway, the event will be moved to a later date.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Personalize your career and educational advising

Before You Leave, Check This Out