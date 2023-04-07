Corpus Christi Hooks postpone Fridays game due to inclement weather

Saturdays game will be played as a single- admission doubleheader, said the Corpus Christi Hook's social media accounts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks posted to social media Friday to let the community know that they'll be postponing Fridays game due to inclement weather.

Saturdays game will be played as a single admissions doubleheader, with both games having seven innings, said the Corpus Christi Hook's social media pages.

The baseball team also said that fans will have their tickets credited for any remaining home games during the 2023 regular season based on availability.

For residents worried about the short-sleeve hoodie giveaway, the event will be moved to a later date.

The Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie giveaway presented by Flint Hills Resources will be announced at a later date. https://t.co/Ywa7Z6BSnv — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 7, 2023

