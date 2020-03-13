CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sporting events across the nation have felt the effects of COVID-19. Whataburger Field announced all events at their facility are postponed or canceled.

So what does that mean for the Corpus Christi Hooks, or other sporting events?

"Close the ballpark to any non-essential personnel effective of today, and we're going into a minimal staffing plan," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said.

Hooks baseball is on pause until further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Nationally, all major and minor league baseball opening days have been delayed. Locally, that means all scheduled events at Whataburger Field have been canceled or rescheduled for a later date, including nine high school baseball games.

"It's a shame because high schoolers look forward to playing in a big league stadium. We wish we could replicate that later on in the season but unfortunately, we won't be able to," Weigle said.

The main question is what does this mean for Hooks baseball and when will their season start?

"As of right now, it does look like it could impact at least the beginning of our home stand," Weigle said. "Our estimate is that we wouldn't make up those games, if we start later on."

Weigle said the top priority for Whataburger Field is to protect the health and safety of the community, and essentially to look forward to the next pitch.

"Take in as much information as you can, and make the best decisions you can for your troops, for your fans, your employees," Weigle said.

As of now, Weigle says it is unclear when opening day will be for the 2020 season.

