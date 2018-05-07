There are many longstanding staples in Corpus Christi, and over the next few days the Corpus Christi Hooks will recognize one of them as they get set to become the "Raspas."

The team will change its name starting Thursday night until Saturday as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" initiative.

Raspas are the common name for snowcones in Hispanic cultures, and the team's Marketing Director J.D. Davis said there would be some new additions coming to Whataburger Field as part of their Raspas makeover.

Those checking out Thursday night's game will get to see the Houston Astros' top prospect Forrest Whitley take the mound while donning the new Raspas gear. He was selected Thursday to play for Team USA in the Futures game during the Major League All-Star break.

