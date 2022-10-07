Corpus Christi to host the J24 World Sailing Competition for the first time

Sailors from Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Trinidad, Sweden, United States, and Puerto Rico make their way to the sparkling city by the sea.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time ever, Corpus Christi will host the J24 World Championship with over 200 sailors from all over the world.

"The last two years off have been a tough thing. We've sailed, but we really haven't been able to do regattas like this," said Keith Whittemore, a retired sailor and 2019 J24 World Champion. "The fact that this is one of the first J24 World Championships since COVID, and we're in Corpus Christi, which is one of the most awesome places to sail on the planet if you can get over the heat, is phenomenal."

From July 17th to the 24th, 38 sailboats will take on the ocean waters of Corpus Christi.

"For us, it's great because it's so different than from where I'm from in north Idaho. The weather is different, we sail on lakes and they're surrounded by mountains. The water is cold and the wind is totally different. We come down here, and you get this great sea breeze and this consistent wind," said Matt Gibbs, a sailor of 15 years and Idaho native.

The sailors are from all over the world.

"Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Trinidad, Sweden, United States and Puerto Rico," listed Brad Stokes, the Regatta Chairman for the 2022 J24 World Championship.

Anyone and everyone is welcome.

"From 10 years up to 75 years old are sailing this. We have boats built in 1978 that are participating all the way up to brand new boats," said Mark Foster, a Race Officer and J22 and J24 World Champion.

The event was made possible by the Corpus Christi Yacht Club and festivities will begin with an opening ceremony July 17 at 5 p.m. there at the club. They will end with an award and closing ceremony at 3 p.m. July 22.

