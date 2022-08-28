Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest canceled due to lack of volunteers

Not only is this disappointing Coastal Bend foodies, but local tamale businesses as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a local tradition lots of folks get excited about...the Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Fest.

But it won't happen this year.

For the first time not in a pandemic year, the festival is being canceled due to a lack of volunteers. Not only is this disappointing tamale fans, but local tamale businesses as well.

About 10 to 15 local vendors usually come out to Tamale Fest and showcase their gift-wrapped greatness. One of those businesses is Huerta's Tamales. The local business has been selling tamales at the festival since it began in 2015.

"We always get good comments from our clients and that we're their favorite vendor of the festival," Jose Huerta, owner of Huerta's Tamales said. "They come and say 'these are the best tamales!'"

Huerta's has been around for decades and is a local favorite. Huerta said even though the festival is cancelled this year, he still hopes his business gets some love.

"I hope the people that see us keep supporting us, so we can keep working," Huerta said.

He said when Tamale Fest comes back, you can count on Huerta's pulling up and bringing back the tradition the newer and older generations can appreciate.

"It's something we didn't get to experience when we were younger," Lourdes Huerta said. "We all grew up here and were raised here, so when Tamale Fest started years ago, we look forward to celebrating our culture with the community."

Enrich Local is who started the festival. Their mission is to give back to the youth in the community through music, culinary and the arts. So instead of a festival, there will be a tamale giveaway this year. And they plan on giving away a lot of tamales.

"Roughly 1,000 to 2,000 depending on how many we get," Adrian Tello, Director of Tamale Fest said. "We'll give to local homeless shelters that speak to our mission."

Tello said five tamale businesses will be part of the giveaway. It will happen right before Thanksgiving.

As far as the festival, Tello said the Coastal Bend can count on one in 2023.

Hi friends, we have some sad news. 😔 We've come to the difficult decision to cancel this year's festival. It's not you,... Posted by C.C. Hot Tamale Fest on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

