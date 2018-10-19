Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding an additional $50 million to 26 public housing agencies, including a $1.7 million grant for the Corpus Christi Housing Authority.

The money will go toward homes that were damaged in Hurricane Harvey and help families here in the Coastal Bend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII