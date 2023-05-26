Corpus Christi in need of Gov. Abbott's signature to fund ABC expansion project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State lawmakers signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that would allow state hotel taxes in a 3 mile area around the American Bank center to stay right here in town.
"Those funds that typically go to the state would be diverted directly to Corpus Christi,” said Corpus Christi District 3 Councilman Roland Barrera.
Barrera believes that over a 30 year time period some $250 million of state taxes would be handed over to the city under this plan.
”The Governor’s office has indicated that the governor will support this bill," said Texas Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa.
3NEWS asked Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo what would happen if the governor signs the measure, and if hotel developers would more interested in the Corpus Christi area?
”Oh, I am sure they will, but of course we will go through the proper protocols for that," she said. "But, it will be and it will mean a new day for Corpus Christi.”
If the governor does sign on the measure, the 600-room hotel that the city wants to connect with the convention center could soon become a reality.
