The Corpus Christi FBI hosted their inaugural Citizen's Academy on Saturday.

The world-class firearm instruction was taught by FBI Agents and firearm experts. After the class, attendees were invited to a luncheon.

The Citizen's Academy was hosted at the Corpus Christi Pistol and Rifle Club. All attendees received instruction on gun safety and form.

