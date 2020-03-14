CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be offering free curbside meals for students beginning on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Officials say the curbside meals will be available at all district high school campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

According to school officials, the meal packets will include one sandwich, vegetables, fruit, and milk while supplies last.

The free curbside meals will be given to children 18 and younger and one meal is allowed per child.

Adults are not allowed to pick up meals for children who are not present, school officials say.

"As we continue to help her hold our area stay healthy as he says he asked us to please stay in their vehicle while picking up meals campus buildings remain close during the curbside event," stated school officials.

School officials say all you need to do is pull up in front of the school's office and there will be someone available to deliver the meal packet to your vehicle.

Curbside pick up locations include:

Mary Carroll High School, 5301 Weber Rd.

Richard King High School, 5225 Gollihar Rd.,

Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

Foy H. Moody High School, 1818 Trojan Dr.

WB Ray High School, 1002 Texan Trail

Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimmaron Blvd.











