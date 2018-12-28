Corpus Christi (KIII News) — While it may be sunny in Corpus Christi the weather in Dallas and Houston still affected the Corpus Christi International Airport.

According to officials at CCIA, holiday travel numbers were predictable this year, but what they didn't account for was inclement weather in other cities.

Wednesday's heavy storms across the state delayed and canceled flights coming into Corpus Christi.

According to marketing manager Kim Bridger-Hunt until the weather let up planes detoured to the Coastal Bend.

"We had a number of aircraft, particularly United, that were on the ground here in Corpus Christi waiting for the weather to clear in Houston, so those planes could simply refuel, take off from our airport and head to Houston when the weather clears," Bridger-Hunt said.

