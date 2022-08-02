Corpus Christi International Airport receives award for best hygiene measures in North America

“This achievement could not have been accomplished without the dedication and tireless efforts of our front-line employees," says Kevin Smith

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a news release by The City of Corpus Christi, the results are in from Airports Council International (ACI) World and the Corpus Christi International Airport has earned the 2021 ASQ Award for Best Hygiene Measures in North America.

Airport Service Quality (ASQ) recognizes the award winners as being the world’s best airports for the quality of their customer experience.

Customer service has progressed beyond what we have come to expect in the past. It involves safety more than ever.

Kevin Smith, Airport Director, credits all CCIA employees for the success.

“This achievement could not have been accomplished without the dedication and tireless efforts of our front-line employees, who fought through COVID, the weather, cancellations, delays, diversions, and many other obstacles that take place in a normal day at the airport,” Smith says.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, shares Smith's pride in CCIA's team and congratulates their outstanding efforts, “I am proud of the achievements of Corpus Christi International Airport in winning the award, which shows that they are prioritizing customers, setting an example of excellence for all their peers,” Felipe de Oliveira says. “Congratulations to all the hard-working CCIA employees who made this international recognition possible.”

This international recognition is especially impressive with the continuous adjustments in safety protocols that have been made over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a time of evolving health measures and expectations, our CCIA team has proven to be one of the world’s best airports for quality and customer satisfaction,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “CCIA employees work diligently and with dedication to ensure that every customer has the highest quality experience. Our city is making waves in the airport industry!”

Congratulations to the Corpus Christi International Airport for their continued commitment to safety and customer service!

