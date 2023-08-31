Corpus Christi International Airport experiences surge in travel ahead of Labor Day weekend

CCIA's Lucy Guzman said there are several factors contributing to this uptick, which includes more people choosing to fly out of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday kicks off one of the busiest times for the Corpus Christi International Airport Labor Day weekend.

CCIA officials said that other than the typical holiday seasons, Labor Day and the Fourth of July are their busiest times of the year. Comparing this July to July of last year, the airport saw a seven percent increase in passengers and expect to see the same trend with this past August.

CCIA's Lucy Guzman said there are several factors contributing to this uptick, which includes more people choosing to fly out of Corpus Christi, rather than making a drive and flying out of somewhere else.

"I think people's habits are changing, they don't want to drive they just want to go on vacation," she said. "They're ready to go on vacation especially after being stuck in the house so more people are flying out of Corpus Christi instead of other airports."

