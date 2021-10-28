Corpus Christi International Airport honors fallen lieutenant by placing badge number on truck

Lieutenant Bobby Almeguer passed away July 10, 2020, after serving over 24 years with the department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport Public Safety Department honored one of their own today.

Airport Police Chief John Hyland said the recent addition of a new rescue truck to their fleet gave a fitting opportunity to honor their fallen comrade.

“So we said, what if we ask an officer who didn't know Bobby would ask, 'why is this symbol on the side of the fire truck?' and the unit number is bobby's badge number, those are all reminders of how dangerous and important our job is here at the airport,” Hylan said.

Hyland said the department receives funding from the FAA for their equipment, and this year's addition coincided with their ceremony to bid farewell to Almaguer.

