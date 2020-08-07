Corpus Christi International Airport installs new technology aimed at pathogen reduction

In addition to the newest technology, the airport is taking many steps to ensure the safest environment possible for all travelers, employees, and tenants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Corpus Christi International Airport has worked tirelessly to enhance its cleaning protocol within the terminal.



According to Corpus Christi International Airport officials, they have now installed new mobile devices that will make the terminal safer and cleaner than ever.



The newest technology installed at CCIA is called CASPR mobile, which stands for Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction.

"CASPR Mobile works by taking oxygen and moisture from the air, converting it into hydrogen peroxide, and releasing it back into the air to attack germs and pathogens. The mobile units are placed in areas of the terminal where people tend to gather. This technology is currently used in medical environments and it works continuously, 24 hours a day," said Corpus Christi International Airport officials.



Officials say in addition to CASPR mobile, the airport is taking many steps in order to ensure the safest environment possible for all travelers, employees, and tenants.

"Inside the terminal, you’ll see social distancing markers on the floors, sneeze guards at the ticket counters, hand sanitizer stations, and automatic faucets, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers in the public restrooms. CCIA is also cleaning the terminal regularly with the Clorox Total 360 System, which pairs the power of Clorox cleaner with an electrostatic sprayer that delivers the agent to the front, backs, and sides of surfaces," added airport officials.



The CASPR mobile units all around the Corpus Christi International Airport are a visual reminder to all visitors that the organization is committed to maintaining a sanitary, secured, and safe environment for everyone who goes through the airport's doors.

