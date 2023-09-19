Corpus Christi International Airport welcomes local businesses to enhance traveler experience

There could be many jobs to staff all six locations, ranging from three to as many as 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council considered a lease agreement renewal for a business that will locate and operate six local businesses at the airport.

The businesses would promote the brand and sell the products of local businesses to air travelers.

"It's a great way to have local business accessible to all over, different parts of the country. And it gives them a spotlight. They're going to get new business from all over. It's going to be great," he said.

Taylor Trayback, a business traveler, echoed the thoughts of some of the businesses that will now have outlets at Corpus Christi International Airport, including Nueces Brewing Co. Owner Brandon Harper.

"We couldn't be more excited about it. We feel like it's great for us. It's great for the airport. It gives a home town feel to the airport," he said.

CCIA Airport director Kevin Smith said a company called Tailwind will be operating the locally branded stores and they've gathered six of them.

"Island Joe's Coffee, They've got Made in Corpus Christi, which is a great local business. We've got Nueces Brewing. I think that the biggest one is going to be Salty Oak Barbeque," he said.

When residents come to the airport and see places like Salty Oak Barbeque or Nueces Brewing, they may wonder why local stores want to locate at the airport. Tailwinds Manager April Campbell said local stores attract more shoppers.

"We are a smaller airport so having these local businesses helps promote these businesses and the growth of the community. And that is what we're really trying to do for Tailwinds," she said.

There could be many jobs to staff all six locations, ranging from three to as many as 25, with Campbell saying residents will always see these stores open until the last flight.

"You go to a larger airport; they close by 10 o'clock so you have to go to a vending machine. When it comes to Tailwinds, we are there for the first flight to leave and we are there for the last flight to leave," she said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!