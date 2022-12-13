Corpus Christi is now home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete

Tommy Montoya got the chance to hold up the world championship medal he won over the weekend in Anaheim, California. He practices out of his Gracie Allegiance studio on Staples Street.

"I beat a gentleman from California and then in the finals I beat a guy from Perth, Australia and these are the top of the food chain guys," Montoya said. "We have over 1000 competitors in our division worldwide and only four or five show up and we make fun that, you know, you're not going to show up to win when you get this level."